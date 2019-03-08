Dear Editor: Gov. Tony Evers' recent proposal for driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants in Wisconsin is drawing much attention from "conservative" interests who complain, among other things, about possibilities of voter fraud. Curiously, these are the same people who have nothing to say about the serious voter fraud in the Carolina congressional race, which has now been invalidated. Is there a more tragic hypocrisy to damage our fragile democracy? "If it's our side, it's OK." And this is not an attitude confined to current "conservatives." Mercy!
Thomas Murn
Beloit
