Thomas Murn: Historically we are stronger together

Dear Editor: The recent letter about "paying attention to history" made me think again, of one of the greatest Americans, John Paul Jones. Sure, everyone remembers, "I have not yet begun to fight." But why did Jones win? How was he able to succeed with a rag-tag bunch against the greatest, most well-equipped and trained navy in the world at the time? Jones was clear about the reasons why: he listened to his junior officers. The British Navy did not, and instead installed yes-men. When those junior officers, and the men under them, knew that they were all fighting together, and that all would be listened to and respected — that's how Jones beat the British Navy. And Jones himself was clear about it — you can look it up. Dare I say "stronger together"? But that slogan was perceived as lip service; and our current national leaders seem to have the same attitude as the old British Navy. That's not how to win, whether you're fighting a ship or a virus.
Thomas Murn
Beloit
