Dear Editor: Madison media have been crowing all year over the Bucky Badger statues. "Local" "artists" were solicited to create these works of craft; and they have been displayed over and over again around the city. I simply suggest that if the artist is God on his own canvas, as artists from Michelangelo to Picasso have noted, then it is NOT art to have one's canvas given to one, and the subject of the art safely dictated — in the city of Madison of all places, where one might expect art to be stimulating, disturbing, educational or informative, as opposed to deliberately pacifying. We cannot depend on government or corporate agencies to promote anything but the most safe, dull, acceptable messages — whether in the city or here in the country, where hex signs to dispel spirits, as displayed on old barns, are replaced with "barn quilts" which are nothing if not completely meaningless craft.
Caveat emptor!!
Thomas Murn
Beloit
