Dear Editor: Regarding our recent flooding events in southern Wisconsin: We have been warned that this may be the new reality, regular flooding. So I would first like to say a big thank you to those property owners who have already put in rain gardens on their property, are using native vegetation so that the rain sinks in rather than running off, and also to those homes and businesses who save rainwater in cisterns for watering re-use. The time is now to introduce these changes to all property parcels.
Not only are the lakes flooding, but they are overwhelmed with chemicals. Is there any reason to use cosmetic chemicals and have lawns? They merely add to the flooding and pollution. We do not need regulations. What we need are responsible property owners, so that all residential, commercial and industrial properties have proper, simple flood prevention as part of their construction. The city can help by prohibition of nonpermeable surfaces in driveways, sidewalks, patios, and all other "hardscaping." Let's get that rain sunk in where it belongs rather than mud, flood and crud in our lakes, for no good reason other than "cosmetic."
Thomas Murn
Beloit
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.