Thomas Mileski: The unrest Trump warns about is already here

Dear Editor: Recently, President Trump has been putting out a lot of political commercials depicting the unrest in many cities and commercials about the elderly being at risk because of the unrest that has happened in the last several years.

But what strikes me most about these commercials, is that all of the points he mentions that could happen, if Joe Biden is elected president, are actually happening, right now, under President Donald Trump's watch.

Thomas Mileski

Green Bay

