Thomas Martison: If you have a problem with an alder, vote in April

Dear Editor: The level of childishness and antagonism has been on the rise in City Council meetings recently; the outburst attributed to Skidmore is just the latest example. Instead of wasting constituents' time and money in a game of "who said what," how about the Council focus on its job? If you have a problem with a particular alder there is an election next April.
Thomas Martison
Madison
