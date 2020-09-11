 Skip to main content
Thomas Martison: If you have a problem with an alder, vote in April

Thomas Martison: If you have a problem with an alder, vote in April

Dear Editor: The level of childishness and antagonism has been on the rise in City Council meetings recently; the outburst attributed to Skidmore is just the latest example. Instead of wasting constituents' time and money in a game of "who said what," how about the Council focus on its job? If you have a problem with a particular alder there is an election next April.

Thomas Martison 

Madison

