Dear Editor: The opening paragraph of Joel McNally's Aug. 24 column asks, what is the difference between the Tommy Gun used in the 1920s, and the assault weapons [AR-15] used today?
The author answers his own question, "nothing."
Sorry, but there's a big difference.
The Tommy gun of yore was a fully automatic firearm. A "machine gun" he calls it.
The AR-15 is a self loading, or semiautomatic rifle.
If you folks aren't informed enough to know the difference, what makes you think you can advise the rest of us on policy?
Thomas Mannor
Cadillac, Michigan
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.