Thomas Mackey: We will not, and cannot, have peace until police stop killing black people

Dear Editor:

To other white folks, the MPD and our elected representatives,

If you're wondering when the current "unrest" will end, it's simple: it will end when, and only when, police in America stop killing black people. Yes, both my apartment building and my workplace suffered damage — but in all my life, not even in the late '60s, has any police officer tried to hurt me. It's not a fear I live with — and I'm adding my voice in support of those who do live with this fear.

To the MPD and local sheriff's deputies — put away the tear gas and pepper spray! Their use did nothing to deter those who took advantage of the situation to break and take. And put away the body armor and military vehicles, please. If you really want to support the peaceful protest and discourage violence, then join the protesters! Show your understanding of the issues here by preemptively avoiding violence and intimidation. America's racism problem cannot be solved by guns and gas.

To our representatives, senators, mayor and council: Where are your voices? We've been offered a curfew, which was totally non-productive. Rep. Pocan, Sen. Baldwin, the Democrats could be doing far more to oppose Trump's fascist project. Why aren't you?