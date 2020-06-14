Thomas Mackey: We will not, and cannot, have peace until police stop killing black people

Dear Editor:
To other white folks, the MPD and our elected representatives,
If you're wondering when the current "unrest" will end, it's simple: it will end when, and only when, police in America stop killing black people. Yes, both my apartment building and my workplace suffered damage — but in all my life, not even in the late '60s, has any police officer tried to hurt me. It's not a fear I live with — and I'm adding my voice in support of those who do live with this fear.
To the MPD and local sheriff's deputies — put away the tear gas and pepper spray! Their use did nothing to deter those who took advantage of the situation to break and take. And put away the body armor and military vehicles, please. If you really want to support the peaceful protest and discourage violence, then join the protesters! Show your understanding of the issues here by preemptively avoiding violence and intimidation. America's racism problem cannot be solved by guns and gas.
To our representatives, senators, mayor and council: Where are your voices? We've been offered a curfew, which was totally non-productive. Rep. Pocan, Sen. Baldwin, the Democrats could be doing far more to oppose Trump's fascist project. Why aren't you?
Again: We will not, and cannot, have peace until American police stop killing black people. Period. The structures of white supremacy which have granted me, not an easy life, but one free from the fear of state violence, must be demolished. It can happen peacefully, or it will happen otherwise. But it's a project that's centuries overdue.
Thomas Mackey
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!