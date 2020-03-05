Thomas Johnson: Trump is on a bender, drunk with power

Dear Editor: Although Trump isn't a drinker, he sure appears to be on a "bender" — drunk with power!
I can see him announcing his next "round" of pardons (announced on Fox, of course) given posthumously:
- "Charlie Manson? I heard he was a real 'family' man, taking in wayward youth and giving them 'direction.'"
- "Al Capone? Shrewd businessman who created many jobs during the Depression/Prohibition era."
- "I've ALWAYS admired Benedict Arnold. I don't see anything wrong with colluding with the enemy for personal gain, do you?"
Time for Trump to have "an intervention" and get on the wagon — as it appears he has clearly fallen off and landed on his head.
Thomas Johnson
Prairie du Sac
