Thomas Johnson: Trump is on a bender, drunk with power

Dear Editor: Although Trump isn't a drinker, he sure appears to be on a "bender" — drunk with power!

I can see him announcing his next "round" of pardons (announced on Fox, of course) given posthumously:

- "Charlie Manson? I heard he was a real 'family' man, taking in wayward youth and giving them 'direction.'"

- "Al Capone? Shrewd businessman who created many jobs during the Depression/Prohibition era."

- "I've ALWAYS admired Benedict Arnold. I don't see anything wrong with colluding with the enemy for personal gain, do you?"

Time for Trump to have "an intervention" and get on the wagon — as it appears he has clearly fallen off and landed on his head.

Thomas Johnson

Prairie du Sac

