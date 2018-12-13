Dear Editor: I wholeheartedly agree with Melissa Sergeant on the issue of legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin. I think it should be pointed out that minority opposition to the freedom-hindering progress is based on a misunderstanding of facts.
If the opposition knew the history of how the harmless plant became illegal, they may understand how foolish is their dissent. If they knew that the propaganda aimed at marijuana by the government over the past 80 years has been patently false, they may understand how foolish their dissent is.
I’m not saying all Republicans are idiots, but they have chosen to buy into the lie that marijuana is dangerous. Facts and public desire are making the opposition to legalized marijuana look foolish, just like someone who only gets their news from Fox. Opinions, omissions, and rumors may keep morons sated, but sentient thought-processing individuals require facts.
Personally, I think the Marijuana Tax Act of 1938 should be rescinded because it was passed based on unsubstantiated claims and an open lie to Congress. The FDA’s representative refused to support the bill because there was no evidence to support the claims of murder, rape, and kidnapping that it was based on. Every law ever written since then aimed at marijuana should be rescinded and the plant should be decriminalized federally. Fortunately, as a state Wisconsin can overcome the ignorance of the federal government on this issue. Hey, state legislators, pull your heads out of the sand on this issue and legalize recreational marijuana.
Thomas Hunt
Oregon
