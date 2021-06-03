Thomas Gibson: We have to choose between fascism and compassion

Dear Editor: Fascism is undoubtedly on the rise in the U.S. Trump and his extreme followers threaten to “erase their critics.” What do those words really mean? Destroy their critics? And how do they plan to do this?
Fascism is pure hatred for other peoples’ beliefs, behavior and appearances. Fascism targets Jewish, LGBT, Black and Hispanic peoples. In the past Nazis killed people for these differences. Compassion is the opposite of fascism: It is acceptance of diversity and inclusion of people who are different. In contrast President Joe Biden cares for all people. In contrast to Trump, he values all human life.
Gandhi said power is of two kinds. One is obtained by the fear of punishment and the other by acts of love. Power based on love is a thousand times more effective and permanent then the one derived from fear of punishment. I believe the U.S. faces a critical turning point in its history: Each of us needs to decide whether to choose fascism and fear or love for and acceptance of the diversity of human life. We all need to stand up, speak from our hearts and make that choice.
Thomas Gibson
De Forest
