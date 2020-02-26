Thomas F. Schuppe: Trump is wrong to trade troops' safety for border wall

Dear Editor: I agree with John Nichols that Trump is way off base in reducing the Department of Defense budget by $3.8 billion, a cut that will cost many workers their jobs, including some in Oshkosh. Beyond the loss of jobs, more importantly, our troops will lose weapon systems that have been designed and funded to help them defend our country and survive the violence of armed conflict. It is a shame that Trump never had the experience of riding into battle in a non-armored jeep; he might understand what his decision means to our troops. How can any president trade off the safety and fighting effectiveness of our troops for an unneeded and grandiose wall along our southern border?

Thomas F. Schuppe

Colonel, USAF, Retired

Fond du Lac

