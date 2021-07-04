Thomas Eggert: Evers should veto Republican budget

Dear Editor: The Republican version of the state budget was sent to Gov. Tony Evers’ desk on Thursday. He should veto the $87.5 biennial budget because the only priority it signals is tax cuts for wealthy Republican taxpayers. That’s it. Oh, there is the additional priority of minimizing the importance of government, since the most recent stimulus checks were so popular with the population — Republican and Democrat alike.
Assembly Speaker Robin Voss and company can’t have the citizens of the state believing that state government has a role to play in bettering our quality of life. Better to use the budget to undercut any good the government could do. Haven’t we seen enough of this?
With this budget, Voss lays out the Republican agenda for the coming two years. Is it supporting businesses that suffered during the pandemic? No. Is it supporting K-12 schools that had to completely reinvent the educational process over the last year and a half? No. Is it attracting more federal dollars to Wisconsin? No.
Evers proposed $200 million to help the state’s small business recover from the pandemic and provide assistance for job retention and rehiring. Small business is the lifeblood of the state, employing more than 80% of Wisconsin’s workforce. The Republicans apparently found little reason to support Wisconsin’s small businesses and eliminated this proposal.
The federal government is offering the state $2.2 billion to help school districts that suffered with unanticipated costs because of the pandemic. Voss and company turn their backs on the schools and seek (perhaps illegally) to use this money to offset property taxes.
Republicans consistently turn their back on opportunities to position the state to take advantage of federal dollars. Evers proposed expanding Medicaid eligibility to an additional 90,000 people, bringing in $1.3 billion in federal money and saving Wisconsin roughly $633 million.
Thomas Eggert
Madison
