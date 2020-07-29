Theresa Gray: People with disabilities, like my dad, should be eligible for unemployment

Dear Editor: In response to the editorial, "Robin Vos is cheating unemployed Wisconsinites out of the benefits they deserve": I truly hope to see some change in the future. State lawmakers are cheating hard working people. A personal story: My dad has a condition called Ankylosing Spondylitis for which he is presently on disability. He still does meaningful work and has a small part-time job. Mid-March, his job made him take a mandatory furlough due to COVID-19. He applied for unemployment, followed all the steps and submitted a claim for eight weeks. He never received any payment. Calling was out of the question — the phone number for UI may as well not exist; it’s been nearly impossible to get through. After eight entire weeks of submitting his claim, he finally got a letter in the mail saying he was NOT eligible due to being on SSDI. That was devastating. Nowhere in the application process was there a flag to say “you’re not eligible.” After it was denied he was encouraged to apply for the PUA — he has yet to receive any payment. I’ve been having to help pay his bills due to this loss. It’s a complete mess and shame. He’s thankfully back to work now, but I don’t think this is ever something I will get over. Not sure when or if he’ll ever receive his PUA benefit. Such a crying shame.
Theresa Gray
Milwaukee
