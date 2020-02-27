Theresa Abing: Students shouldn't share bathrooms if they're uncomfortable

Dear Editor: As an employee of MMSD, working at Allis, I also am not comfortable with someone who believes they're the same gender as I am but biologically a male using the same bathroom as myself. As a survivor of molestation, I will not put myself in a situation of sharing a bathroom with someone who is biologically a male. I too brought my concern up to leadership and it was suggested that I use only the single-stall bathrooms. So now I use the single-stall bathrooms, even though it's farther for me to go use. I don't feel it's appropriate to ask elementary students to share a bathroom with someone they are not comfortable with. I commend this student for standing up for what she's not comfortable with. I respect the parents for supporting their child and her choice. This is an adult issue that we are asking children 11 and younger to deal with. We tell kids all the time to be aware and vigilant of their surroundings, that when they don't feel comfortable to seek help and tell, and this is what she's done and I support her.
Theresa Abing
Sun Prairie
