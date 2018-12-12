Dear Editor: During an all night lame-duck session last week at the Wisconsin Capitol, Republicans pushed through bills that damage democracy. Specifically, one bill targeted early absentee voting, which is particularly problematic for students in Madison. This bill, however, is nothing new in making voting difficult for students in Wisconsin.
Wisconsin has one of the strictest voter ID laws in the country, which may come as a surprise to many, as Wisconsin on the surface seems to be a progressive state with the motto “Forward.” Under current Wisconsin law, a photo ID with proof of current address is required to cast a vote. At first this doesn’t seem like a problem, since everyone seems to possess a photo ID. However, many steps have been taken to take away the votes of marginalized people using this loophole. For example, if a homeless person attempts to cast their vote they may be turned away, since the law requires a proof of current address. Additionally, students have been forced to vote absentee since UW-Madison student IDs are not seen as an acceptable form of identification.
From the recent lame-duck session, early absentee voting has been lowered from six weeks down to two. As a student, my primary way to vote is absentee since like many other students, my address changes every year. It seems that Wisconsin voters are going to have an increasingly difficult time when voting in the future. Even though the proud Wisconsin motto is “Forward,” strict voter ID laws have been moving our democracy “Backward.”
Theodore Zamzow
Madison
