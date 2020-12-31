Terry Vaughen: Look for ways to reopen schools responsibly

Dear Editor: When people advocate to keep schools completely shuttered, or push for a complete lockdown without exceptions, they almost always say that we must "follow the science." But the science doesn’t support what they are pushing for. The science shows that kids — especially very young children — are at significantly less risk to contract COVID-19 as well as spread it. The science shows that social distancing, masks and the proper precautions work. The science shows that being outside greatly reduces the risk of transmission.
Nothing is absolute. You can still contract COVID-19 (or other viruses!) even when being cautious. But if we made decisions based on zero risk, we would never do some activities with a clear benefit or need, such as driving a car. Instead, people concerned about driving safely wear seat belts, try to avoid bad weather, and drive cars that perform better in safety tests. We accept that driving still carries some risk, but we’ve mitigated it, and the benefits are worth it.
Likewise, the benefits to responsible social interaction, going outside, and avoiding being locked in our homes are many. People suffer mentally and physically when isolated.
If we are going to follow the science, it’s clear that we need nuanced solutions that take into account the whole spectrum of our family and community’s health, and that means looking for ways to open up responsibly.
Terry Vaughen
Middleton
