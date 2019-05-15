Dear Editor: According to the University of Virginia Center for Politics, the number of Obama voters who voted for Trump in 2016 was estimated at up to 9.2 million. Only a small percentage of these former Obama voters could have changed the final results of the 2016 presidential election, especially in the key Midwestern states won by razor-thin margins.
Friends and neighbors, it is time for Obama voters who voted Trump to come back home and vote to take back our democracy and defeat the most corrupt presidential administration in American history.
Come home, Trump/Obama voters, to universal health care, human rights and good government advocated and practiced by strong effective Democratic candidates.
Come home, Trump/Obama voters, leaving behind the stonewalling and inept Trump administration.
Come home, Trump/Obama voters, to the solidarity of grassroots resistance that is winning victories, fighting every day for an America of equality and opportunity, calling out the racism, misogyny, cheating and lying of Trump's war on the truth, morality and the American Constitution.
Come home, Trump/Obama voters. The water is warm and we welcome you to join us in the fight for hope, integrity, civility and love in our public discourse.
Come home, Trump/Obama voters, across our "Forward" state where we are building a strong coalition with a big tent and open hearts to win the 2020 presidential election in urban and rural Wisconsin.
Together, we are transcending the dangerous, delusional, white nationalist Trump cabal, which is making us the laughingstock of the world. We shall overcome!
President Franklin Roosevelt said in 1933 as he brought America together with the New Deal that "the only thing we have to fear is fear itself." Now is the time for all Americans to rally for our beleaguered country, in defense and respect of American values of decency and the common good. Please get involved. Together we are building a just and bold America, patriotically resisting the tyranny and oppression of the Trump regime.
Terry Testolin
Richland Center
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.