Terry Pease: 'America First' echoes Hitler

Dear Editor: U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene say the way to govern is " America First" in all matters. Someone else said essentially the same about their country. It was Hitler when he said, "Deutschland uber alles" — Germany above everything. Ironically, Greene compares Democrats to Nazis.
Terry Pease
Pardeeville
