Dear Editor: When it comes to broadband in the rural areas of this state, the Wisconsin Technical College System has no skin in the game.
It’s no secret that the digital divide is still prevalent between the rural areas and the more urban areas of this state. All the reasons to address this problem have been identified for years. The advancement in technology has created huge changes in education. Online learning, distance education, and a hybrid approach of course delivery has changed the way students learn. While local governments, counties and townships struggle for dollars to address this issue, it seems that available dollars are hard to come by.
The University of Wisconsin System has been proactive concerning broadband, especially UW Extension. UW Extension has for years offered educational materials concerning broadband and concentrated broadband resources to save searching for all the information available. UW Extension has always had a “boots on the ground” approach to many areas at the county government level. While the Tech College System quickly adopted the advancements in technology to a point of offering online courses and programs across state lines, what about the 16 tech districts in Wisconsin? There are numerous tech districts that serve the rural areas of this state. We rural residents are in your own backyard in your districts. Are we here just to pay you on our personal property taxes in your districts? Where’s your seat at the table? My father would have used the term "freeloader."
Terry Nichols
Colfax
