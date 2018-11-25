Dear Editor: In her recent column, "Citizens vote to raise property taxes to pay for schools," Sen. Kathleen Vinehout seems to praise the referendums but she neglected to add a demographic that is ignored by many. I'm talking about seniors and others living on fixed incomes where an unexpected car repair or appliance breakdown literally crashes the budget, then seniors have to figure out what they can do without that month. A Social Security Administration report states that 10,000 citizens turn 65 every day and will for the next 17 years. Wisconsin is not immune. A referendum has built-in unfairness; by this I mean while all eligible voters in a school district can vote on a referendum, it's the property taxpayers that get the tab.
Seniors living on fixed incomes have to deal with what I call the "double whammy." The 16 tech college districts in this state have appointed, not elected, boards, which routinely borrow millions every budget cycle with the property taxpayers getting the tab as well. The tech college system is a public higher education system. Choosing to attend a public higher education system is completely an individual choice, it doesn't belong on local property taxpayers in these 16 districts. I'm sure many seniors in these school district referendums voted no as they can't afford it; yet Vinehout's article makes it sound like we were standing in line just waiting to vote for more axing of our fixed incomes.
I testified before the Blue Ribbon Commission on School Funding, which Vinehout mentions in her article; the report won't be out until the next legislative session in January. It is supposed to be a detailed report on how to fix the current school funding problem. My thoughts: too little, too late.
Terry Nichols
Colfax
