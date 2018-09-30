Dear Editor: Last legislative session there was a bill that would have provided $50 million a year for 20 years to address problems in rural Wisconsin. It’s no secret that when it comes to broadband service in the rural areas, the digital divide is real. Broadband in the rural areas is just one of the problems those of us encounter living in the rural areas.
I was encouraged that this bill would pass because this bill had unanimous support from the Joint Finance Committee. How often does that happen nowadays? This bill was killed in the Republican-controlled senate. I hope all Wisconsinites living in rural Wisconsin remember this when you go to the polls in November.
Terry Nichols
Colfax
