Dear Editor: Why is seeking Medicaid dollars at the federal level being called welfare by state Republicans? If other states are doing this with success and 83,000 residents of this state could benefit, especially nursing homes across the state, it seems a no-brainer to me. We have a new governor and he is Tony Evers, not Scott "pothole" Walker.
The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau informed me that since 2011, Walker and crew borrowed $2.9 million. Guess the kids and grandkids will have to foot the tab. Don't expect this budget to be approved by July 1, won't happen. Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos already have Plan B in place. If Evers scraps the budget, Fitzgerald and Vos will take us out to October, screw up timelines when school districts across the state get their new funds and other timelines of importance. Then they'll blame Evers for turning down a good budget.
Terry Nichols
Colfax
