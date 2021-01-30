Terry Hansen: The U.S. must lead on climate

Dear Editor: Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and a group of his GOP colleagues have criticized President Joe Biden for signing an executive order to have the United States rejoin the Paris climate agreement.
Notably, all national commitments in the Paris accord are voluntary, and individual nations determine the ambition and design of their own climate plans.
The best response that I have heard to Cruz's position is from the 2019 report, "A Climate Security Plan for America: A Presidential Plan for Combating the Security Risks of Climate Change," which is endorsed by more than 20 admirals and generals:
"The U.S. is contending with an international environment colored by the announcement of the intent of the U.S. to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, a loss of American prestige and international leadership as a result, a lack of trust between the U.S. and its partners and allies, and significant moves by other nations, such as China, to fill that global leadership vacuum. China, for example, is positioning itself as a regional and global leader in investments in climate resilience and clean energy transitions. This challenge to U.S. leadership on climate change, particularly from near-peer competitors, can have significant implications for U.S. national security well beyond this issue."
The pandemic has taught us the importance of hedging against catastrophic risk. Certainly, this is consistent with conservative values. President Biden should be congratulated for embracing U.S. leadership on this crucial issue.
Terry Hansen
Hales Corners
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.