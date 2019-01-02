Dear Editor: On Dec. 10, Yale professor William Nordhaus accepted the 2018 Nobel Prize in Economics for his work on climate change. In his book, "The Climate Casino: Risk, Uncertainty and Economics for a Warming World," Nordhaus writes that to attain the level of emissions reductions needed to slow climate change, “the incentives must be for everyone, millions of firms and billions of people spending trillions of dollars” in a low-carbon economy. Nordhaus states that “the most effective incentive is a high price for carbon.”
These are among the principles embodied in the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which was recently introduced in the House — the first bipartisan climate bill in nearly a decade.
This legislation will put a steadily rising fee on oil, coal and natural gas and return the money equally to people, helping low- and middle-income Americans. A border carbon adjustment on imports from countries that don’t price carbon similarly would protect American businesses and encourage other nations to adopt their own carbon pricing systems to gain access to valuable U.S. markets.
The latest National Climate Assessment provides a stark warning of the threats that global warming poses to the United States, including sea level rise, increasing wildfires and extreme weather. Let’s thank Reps. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., Francis Rooney, R-Fla., Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., and their colleagues for sponsoring this bill and urge our own members of Congress to support their courageous action.
Terry Hansen
Hales Corners
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.