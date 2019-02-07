Dear Editor: The reality of growing and worsening climate changes is pervasive and undeniable. All major news networks report unusual and increasingly frequent violent, severe weather extremes and catastrophes causing significant environmental damage and adverse effects on lives and health.
Reputable sources such as National Geographic, Time magazine, countless scientific journals, and Madison’s WKOW meteorology department have, based on overwhelming scientific evidence, identified and reported the harmful effects of human-caused growing carbon CO2 emissions on weather and environment. Adverse effects include and are not limited to intense disastrous floods, droughts, out-of-control wildfires, hurricanes, melting polar cap ice, rising ocean levels, polar vortexes, disruption to normal weather patterns, increased insect-borne diseases in northern latitudes including Wisconsin — which can contribute to global immigration issues.
The growing environmental crises should not be a singular political party issue but rather a global and multinational concern, which requirew urgent, compelling action and collaboration to address and hopefully remediate. Obviously natural, human contributed disasters cost society and nations in terms of human lives, population health, destroyed buildings, homes, infrastructure, rebuilding, destroyed local businesses, insurance expense, resources that could be better invested in prevention efforts and population-beneficial governmental initiatives.
I have made climate change crises high-priority criteria among other factors in government elections and population health policy decision-making and strongly encourage others to do so. Our children, grandchildren, future generations deserve no less.
Environmental and weather disasters have naturally occurred over millennia. However, the role of human interference and adverse effects with nature, environment and weather cannot be ignored or denied any longer.
Terry Brenny
Stoughton
