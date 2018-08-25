Dear Editor: In her op/ed "Pride Parade brouhaha shows need to listen to queer people of color," Alys Brooks' writing shares a story told honestly and without hostility. It's a great story — some of us want change without violence or recreating any damage or hurt. She sees us. Thank you!
Terri Wells
Madison
