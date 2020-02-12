Tere Dunlap: Baldwin's impeachment vote may cost her on the ballot

Dear Editor: From the beginning, Wisconsinites saw the Democrats’ impeachment efforts for what they were — a desperate attempt to undo the 2016 election, which President Trump won with the help of Wisconsin voters. President Trump was finally acquitted in the Senate with the help of Sen. Ron Johnson, who made the right choice in hopefully putting to bed the endless investigations against President Trump. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who caved to the pressures of the radical left and sided with Chuck Schumer instead of with her constituents back home.
In 2018, Baldwin campaigned on "putting Wisconsin first" and working across the aisle to get things done. However, from here in Monticello it seems clear that she has left Wisconsinites behind in favor of scoring partisan points with liberal elites like Nancy Pelosi. Baldwin and the Democrats should be worried about the long-term effects of their partisan actions — eventually, Baldwin will run again, and Wisconsin voters just might send her packing.
Tere Dunlap
Monticello
