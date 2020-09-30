Tena Beno: Thank you for sharing challenges of children with disabilities

Dear Editor: As the grandmother of a wonderful boy named Jack, who has severe disabilities, I thank Scott Girard for bringing this subject into the light! I feel so frustrated that I can't help Jack's parents. They are wonderful in their care of Jack. In their choice to raise a child with severe disabilities, they have met some unbelievable challenges!
However, this COVID-19 challenge with health and educational decisions for Jack, another child and two working parents really takes the cake!
I only wish that people could understand, the way we do, how sad Jack is to not be in-person with his teachers and friends. To keep him healthy he has been so isolated, we see how much he misses the many activities he was involved in before COVID-19.
I think Scott's story should be required reading for every college student this year! They need to know how their behavior is impacting others.
Tena Beno
Stoughton
