Taylor Nefcy Seale: Bringing back UW football is too much, too soon

Dear Editor: This weekend UW begins the start of the fall football season. While precautions are being taken on the field — daily testing for athletes and staff, and no fans allowed in the stadium — what worries public health officials is what happens off the field.
Despite UW’s best attempts at its Smart Restart plan, COVID-19 cases in Dane County are at an all-time high both on and off campus. From the first two weeks of the fall semester alone, over 2,380 people tested positive. Of those positive cases, 76% were UW students and staff, football players included.
While the messaging from UW has been reiterated that student safety is the priority, they admit there is little they (and city officials) can do to curb gatherings off campus. So then why, with COVID cases increasing both on and off campus, would UW sign off to have football this fall? (Cue Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler’s SNL segment “Really??!”) Though we can hope that people will follow safety protocols and stay home, we can surely expect that Badger fans across the county will jump at the chance to have some familiarity and normalcy like watching football with friends, having tailgates, and going to bars.
It’s like saying to someone: “Look at this delicious, fresh-out-of-the-oven chocolate chip cookie! It’s right here on the counter where you can see it and smell it, but don’t eat it, OK?” Odds are, they are likely to give into the temptation. So it’s probably best to put it up high in the pantry, or don’t buy cookies at all for now.
Football will eventually return fully in the ways we know and love. But right now, when cases are at an all-time high in Dane County, bringing back UW football is a decision made too soon. False start.
Taylor Nefcy Seale
Madison
