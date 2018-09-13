Dear Editor: Madison is a great place to live — so much so that houses are ridiculously expensive, especially in thriving locations like Atwood and Vilas neighborhoods. The houses for sale in the popular areas outside of downtown are out of the question for young adults and families , who are barely getting into their careers and are plagued with mountains of college debt.
This is the situation my husband and I were in just recently. After searching through Madison, passing on the neighborhoods financially out of reach, we found a nice home in the Glendale neighborhood between Monona Drive and Stoughton.
Many are choosing to settle down around this area. Houses are turning over from older generations to young couples barely starting their careers and families. The area is great, but lacking culture. There is a void here of local businesses. Along Monona Drive, reaching from Cottage Grove to the Beltline, is an opportunity for local business to thrive.
We need some more affordable and quality food. There is an untapped market of hungry teenagers with the high school’s off-campus lunch. We need some brewpubs and low-key bars. We need places to bring our children, like family-friendly cafes and youth centers. These neighborhoods are just begging for positive outlets for both adults and youth, and businesses that will unite us as a community.
An increase in these types of retailers will make this area self-sustainable and ultimately increase the value of our homes. So bring us your breweries, your sports clubs, and your food carts. Monona Drive is the perfect place to open your next movie theater, art store, or sandwich shop. We can’t wait for more locally owned cafes, bike shops, and toy stores near us. So please, come to Monona Drive. If you build it, we will come.
Taylor Cherry
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.