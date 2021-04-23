Tawsif Anam: Wisconsin colleges should not mandate COVID-19 vaccine

Dear Editor: Educational institutions — such as the University of Notre Dame, Rutgers University and Cornell University — mandated the COVID-19 vaccine for enrollment in the fall semester. I hope that Wisconsin colleges would not implement such a requirement.
A university may encourage current and prospective students to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and provide health services that would make accessing the vaccine easy. But it must not establish vaccination against COVID-19 as a condition for enrollment. While these requirements generally come with medical and religious exceptions, such mandates by universities are against a person’s freedom to make one’s own health care decision with regard to the coronavirus pandemic.
By announcing the mandate, the University of Notre Dame, Rutgers University and others are imposing a burden on the student body, increasing the workload of the staff who would be responsible for enforcing the policy, and also opening the door to potential lawsuits. As a graduate of a Wisconsin educational institution and a Wisconsinite, I hope that our state’s colleges would not follow Notre Dame, Rutgers and Cornell into implementing a vaccine mandate.
Tawsif Anam
Madison
