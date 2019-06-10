Dear Editor: We must protect the unborn, as we show our commitment to not just children, but also the seniors.
The willingness to protect unborn children goes well beyond the political debate of pro-abortion vs. pro-life. It is about recognizing that human lives are previous. On the spectrum of life — the unborn are on one end, and the elderly on the other. There are many similarities between the two groups.
The unborn cannot represent themselves. They cannot speak during a legal argument and must rely on another human for care and protection from harm. The demographic shift in America has revealed that many seniors — either due to age or ailment — lose their independence. They must also depend on caregivers for everything from basic nutritional intake to making health care decisions.
Pope Francis said, “Where the elderly are not honored, there is no future for the young.” Our society continues to fight to protect the health and well-being of the seniors. At the same time, we must also extend the same care, protection and love to the unborn children, and allow them to grow, live and make the most of their God-given potential.
Tawsif Anam
Madison
