Tawsif Anam: UW-Madison must protect statues and historical texts

The University of Wisconsin-Madison must not remove the statue of Abraham Lincoln, and must be steadfast in protecting historical statues, monuments and texts.
I was shocked to hear that certain student groups on campus are demanding that the statue of President Abraham Lincoln be removed. Such demands must be strongly rejected.
President Lincoln brought an end to the brutal practice of slavery in America, and for that he must be respected.
History cannot be erased and historical figures cannot be wiped out from history books. We cannot eliminate their names and images from statues and monuments and from historical texts.
History must be preserved so that future generations can continue to learn from the events of the past and from the actions of those who lived.
Educational institutions in Wisconsin and across America must protect historical statues, artifacts, and documents so that we can learn from the events and people of the past.
Tawsif Anam
Madison
