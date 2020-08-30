 Skip to main content
Tawsif Anam: Trump supports law enforcement, no matter what Biden says

Dear Editor: Recently, presidential candidate Joe Biden made the claim that President Donald Trump wants to defund the police, suggesting a lack of support for law enforcement. Nothing could be further from the truth.

President Donald Trump is a staunch defender of law enforcement officers. At a time when riots and looting took over major American cities, and activists as well as some local elected officials called for defunding the police, President Trump stood with the men and women in uniform to support them.

President Trump’s unwavering support for police officers, in the face of growing anti-police rhetoric, has helped provide essential emotional strength and encouragement to our men and women in blue. The National Association of Police Organizations, that endorsed Joe Biden in 2008 and 2012, shifted their support to President Trump and endorsed him for his re-election. President Trump also previously received the support of Fraternal Order of Police during the 2016 race for the White House.

Biden’s inaccurate claim would not reduce the support President Donald Trump has among police officers. Rather, it shows that Joe Biden is running out of talking points.

Tawsif Anam

Madison

