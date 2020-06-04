Tawsif Anam: Trump is right to call for reopening of houses of worship

Dear Editor: Thank you President Trump, for your call to reopen houses of worship before Eid-al-Fitr

Eid-al-Fitr is a major religious occasion in Islam. After the month of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast and follow other religious traditions, people observe Eid-al-Fitr with a morning prayer at a house of worship. President Trump’s call to reopen houses of worship opened the door for many American Muslims to properly observe Eid.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, churches, synagogues and mosques were shut down. This adversely affected many worshipers, across various religions.

President Trump announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines and that he considers churches, synagogues and mosques to be “essential”.

President Trump’s decision, and his call to the nation’s governors to allow places of worship to re-open, on the eve of the weekend of Eid-al-Fitr, came as pleasant news for Muslims across the country, who look forward to Eid-al-Fitr every year. It allowed individual houses of worship to determine when and how to reopen, rather than to remain closed as a one-size-fits-all policy.