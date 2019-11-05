Dear Editor: There is a workforce shortage in the country. From agriculture to manufacturing, from education to hospitality, there are not enough workers to fill available jobs. The shortage is significant in health care, where rising demand for doctors outpaces supply.
An aging population would lead to an increase in demand not just for doctors, but also nurses, physician assistants and related professionals. The need would vary by specialty and geography. Primary and geriatric care providers would be needed the most, and the shortage would be acute in rural areas.
It takes time to produce a doctor — given years of expensive medical schooling, residency, and other training. Therefore, supply cannot be increased quickly to respond to growing demand. Also, large bureaucratic structures governing medical practice and complexity in health care financing and reimbursement prevent individuals from pursuing a career in medicine. Stress and burnout also affect doctors, leading many professionals to exit the field. However, the need for doctors is growing.
Society must ensure that there are enough doctors, and in areas of high need, to address the growing health care challenges we face. Unfortunately, there is no easy solution.
Tawsif Anam
Madison
