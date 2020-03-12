Tawsif Anam: Threats cannot suppress freedom in America

Dear Editor: The owners of Sammy’s Mexican Grill in Arizona, who support President Donald Trump, have become the target of anti-Trump individuals and threats. Such threats cannot suppress people from being outspoken about their political affiliation.
In America, people have the right to support the political party or candidate of their choice. However, when individuals and small businesses are subject to hostility for supporting the American president, it shows how pungent the state of politics has become.
Betty and Jorge Rivas, the owners of Sammy’s Mexican Grill in Catalina are outspoken Trump supporters. Betty was recently seen at a Trump rally behind the president, wearing headgear backing the president. The photo has resulted in the family being harassed and receiving threats of harm. There are numerous other cases of Trump-supporters being attacked, their yard signs destroyed, property vandalized, etc. Such actions are clearly opposite of what America stands for — freedom.
Efforts to scare, intimidate and cause harm to individuals and businesses for their political views would fail. People would strengthen their resolve and continue to be outspoken in the land of the free.
Tawsif Anam
Madison
