Tawsif Anam: The pandemic will cause lasting damage to children’s mental health

Dear Editor: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that one in six American children between the ages of 2 and 8 suffer from mental, behavioral or developmental disorder. The problem is more prevalent in poor families. The pandemic will cause lasting damage to the mental health of children.

The pandemic has resulted in school closures, forcing children to stay at home. Many parents — facing unemployment and business losses — lack the means for proper childcare. Even with online educational opportunities, it takes strong discipline to maintain a sound learning environment at home and to ensure proper delivery of lessons, which may be challenging for parents or legal guardians to accomplish.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

At the same time, financial worries in the household would spill over to children, further endangering their mental health. Cases of neglect and abuse may increase as well.

While mental health problems are likely to increase during the COVID-19 outbreak, strained resources in the medical community has resulted in cancellation of appointments, and limited access to care.

There are many challenges due to the pandemic. The impact on children’s mental health will be one of the most significant.

Tawsif Anam