Dear Editor: With theft, robbery, drunk driving, shooting and drug crimes taking place almost daily in Wisconsin’s capital city Madison, a strong police force is needed more than ever. Police Chief Mike Koval’s retirement comes as a shock, because his departure will create a void in the agency’s leadership.
Chief Koval has served the department honorably for many years, and has proven to be a great leader of the men and women in uniform who protect and serve our community. But in recent years, anti-police sentiment has been on the rise, with even some elected officials engaging in heated dialogue and throwing criticisms at Madison Police Department. The job of police is extremely difficult. Not only does the Madison Police Department have to fight complex crimes, but also have to face budget issues, handle personnel shortage, deal with protest against police presence in schools, etc.
I hope that the department would soon find another strong leader, who can take over the job of the police chief and continue to address the various threats that Madison’s residents face every day. I want to thank Chief Mike Koval for his service, and wish him all the best.
Tawsif Anam
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.