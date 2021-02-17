Tawsif Anam: Telehealth is the future of health care

Dear Editor: Telehealth is not a new concept. For years, clinicians, researchers and policy experts have been looking at telehealth and its potential for increasing efficiency in the health care sector. I believe this technology is truly the future of health care.
Prior to the onset of the pandemic, use of telehealth services was growing. In March 2020, I wrote a letter to the editor of The Capital Times, stating that America must invest in telehealth. Since the pandemic was declared, telehealth technology has been put to the test. At a time when the need for care increased and finite health care resources got tied up in addressing the COVID-19 crisis, telehealth came to the rescue. Using smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktop computers, doctors were and continue to be able to form a seamless connection with patients to provide medical attention.
Telehealth is not a replacement of traditional way of delivering care. Doctors would still provide in-person routine, urgent and emergency services in clinics and hospitals. Providers would still check patients’ weight, height, temperature, blood pressure and pulse rate, and conduct physical examinations as needed. Telehealth complements traditional doctor-patient relationship by establishing a safe and efficient way of communication that has benefits for all patients, and may offer great comfort particularly for those who are disabled or homebound.
Telehealth utilization increased significantly during the pandemic. Over the past several months, I have personally experienced the benefits of such technology when I exchanged written messages with doctors and nurses through secure software on the internet and interacted with them on video-calls.
Telehealth is a wonderful product of scientific innovation. As more people experience the convenience of telehealth technology, it would become a key part of the American health care sector.
Tawsif Anam
Madison
