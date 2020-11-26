Tawsif Anam: Take action during Medicare open enrollment

Dear Editor: The pandemic has been very difficult for everyone, particularly senior citizens. Now, more than ever, it is important for senior citizens to review their Medicare plans for 2021.
Everyone should pay attention to their health care plans, to understand the coverage options, and to learn about upfront costs and prepare for future expenses. For senior citizens, especially people with major health conditions and limited financial resources, the Medicare open enrollment period between Oct. 15 and Dec. 7 is the time to review their Medicare plans, explore choices for 2021, and to make any necessary changes. This applies to health plans as well as prescription drug plans.
Navigating the health care system is not easy. It is full of medical jargon and complex financing and reimbursement rules. Therefore, it is important to plan ahead, and to seek assistance from experts while planning for 2021. There are numerous government bodies and nonprofits organizations that help people with their Medicare questions.
I would encourage all seniors use this open enrollment period to ensure proper health care coverage for 2021.
Tawsif Anam
Madison
