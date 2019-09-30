Dear Editor: The Oath of Hippocrates, followed by practitioners of medicine, states: “I will exercise my art solely for the cure of my patients and the prevention of disease.” The proposed End-of-Life Options Act, introduced by state Sen. Fred Risser, along with state Reps. Sondy Pope and Dianne Hesselbein, would allow terminally ill patients to have doctors help them to end their lives. This legislation is a clear violation of the oath that doctors take, and is against everything that the practice of medicine stands for.
As scientists find new cures and the practice of medicine evolves, diseases that are considered a death sentence gradually become treatable. For example, tuberculosis claimed numerous lives over many centuries. Those infected with tuberculosis were also kept in sanatoriums, away from healthy people. Even today, the disease can be life-threatening, but because scientists have found vaccines and cures, tuberculosis is no longer a death sentence.
Humans must not give up hope. What is a deadly disease today, may become a treatable and curable illness tomorrow. Let us believe in the brilliant scientific minds that treat the sick and find cures, and let us oppose the End-of-Life Options Act.
Tawsif Anam
Madison
