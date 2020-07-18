Tawsif Anam: Rising crime proves need for strong police

Dear Editor: The calls to defund law enforcement agencies are not based on logic and reality. Recent shootings in Dane County, and in major American cities such as Chicago and New York show that strong police departments are necessary, more than ever.
Recently, Madison has suffered from homicides and shots fired in various neighborhoods. Police officers have recovered dozens of shell casings following reports of gunshots. While rioters have called for police to be defunded, rising gun violence points to the need for stronger police presence.
In New York — a city that has seen severe riots and anti-police movements — murders, shootings, and burglaries have risen in recent months. Chicago has also experienced a spike in shootings and loss of lives due to violence. It is the same city where rioters recently called for police to be defunded.
Robust police departments are necessary to help prevent crime, gather intelligence on threats, protect communities, and respond to crises. The calls to defund the police are absurd. We must stand with our men and women in blue, and support them in their battle against crime and lawlessness.
Tawsif Anam
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!