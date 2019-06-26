Dear Editor: There is a growing crisis in police and fire departments across Wisconsin. Public safety professionals are leaving their jobs, and there is difficulty to fill available positions. We must support first responders and encourage qualified young people to join these professions to ensure the safety and security of our communities.
In recent months, police departments in Lodi, Wausau and more reported challenges in finding enough officers. Fire departments, in communities such as Menominee Falls, reported a shortage of firefighters. The reasons range from stress and burnout, insufficient pay relative to the risks, rigorous training requirements, lengthy hiring process, decreasing number of applicants, etc.
Emerging threats from criminal activities such as illegal drug trade and other public safety and health problems mean that communities must have skilled professionals to serve as first responders. Even in the absence of imminent threats, we need police, fire and emergency medical professionals to ensure stability and peace of mind among members of the community, and to often identify public safety issues before they arise.
In America, we are fortunate to have dedicated public safety professionals, protecting and serving people. Therefore, we must respect and support these professions, and encourage more young people to join police and fire departments.
Tawsif Anam
Madison
