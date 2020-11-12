Tawsif Anam: Please accept cash as method of payment

Dear Editor: There are some businesses in Madison that are not accepting cash as a method of payment. I believe businesses should start accepting cash again.
During the pandemic, some businesses in Madison stopped accepting cash for transactions, and continue to follow that policy. These establishments believe the process of counting and exchanging cash can lead to the spread of the coronavirus. Recently, I was asked by a restaurant cashier to use a credit or debit card, when my preferred method was to pay cash.
There are individuals who like to use cash for small transactions. Furthermore, using cash is hassle-free, safe and transparent, without the need to track credit card statements. Additionally, there are people in lower income groups who may not have bank accounts, and hence no credit or debit card, or paper checks. Most importantly, cash is a legal tender.
While there is no federal statute that mandates that a private business must accept currency or coins as payment for good and services, businesses should provide customers with a variety of payment options, including cash, for convenience.
With regard to the coronavirus, most businesses are still widely accepting cash and there are transactions in cash taking place every day. For a few businesses to reject cash serves no useful purpose, but adds to confusion, and therefore I hope that they will reconsider their decision.
Tawsif Anam
Madison
