Tawsif Anam: Pets should not be allowed in the White House

Dear Editor: In the official residence of the American president, consequential decisions affecting the future of the country are made. To ensure a safe living and working environment, there must not be any pet animals in the White House.
While most presidents have kept pets in the White House, recent incidents have shown that the presence of a pet animal could cause distractions or disruptions, and also endanger the health and safety of White House visitors and staff. Joe Biden’s German shepherd bit an employee of the National Park Service. The victim needed medical treatment as a result. Previously, the dog bit a member of the Secret Service. The dog is clearly a threat to the safety of people in the White House, and must be removed permanently.
I believe that there must be a change in policy to prohibit current and future American presidents and members of the first family from having any pet inside the White House — whether it is a dog, cat, rabbit or any other animal. If members of the first family want to have pets, they can do so in their own private home, and not in the residence that is funded by the American people.
Tawsif Anam
Madison
