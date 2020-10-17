Tawsif Anam: New statewide order would destroy restaurant industry

Dear Editor: The statewide order that puts limits on indoor public gatherings in Wisconsin, which went into effect on Oct. 8 and is scheduled to remain in effect until Nov. 6, would push many struggling businesses out of existence.
Per Gov. Evers’ order, bars, restaurants and stores would be limited to 25% capacity. For indoor spaces without an occupancy limit, the limit would be 10 people. There is also a fine of up to $500 for violation.
The restaurant industry has been severely affected by the COVID-19 lockdowns. Reportedly, half of Wisconsin’s restaurants will go out of business because of this new order. The new restrictions, if not revoked or overturned, would destroy the restaurant industry and increase unemployment. Affiliated businesses such as suppliers, cleaners, marketing firms, etc., would also be hurt as a result.
In a free society, the government must never penalize business owners for their honest and hard work to earn a living. Unfortunately, the new order is an oppressive policy that would lead to many business closures and bankruptcies, and destroy the lives of hardworking Wisconsinites.
Tawsif Anam
Madison
