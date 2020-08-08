Tawsif Anam: MMSD should open schools for in-person classes

Dear Editor: I was disappointed to learn that the Madison Metropolitan School District is planning to start the school year by holding classes virtually. I believe that the district should reopen for full-time in-person classes, with options for remote learning for high-risk and vulnerable students.
Forcing students to stay at home prevents them from taking advantage of a proper learning environment in a school setting. Education is not simply reading books, but also includes proper social interaction with other students and teachers.
Furthermore, at a time when day care services are scarce and expensive, forcing children to stay at home creates severe hardship for working parents.
Part of education is to learn how to grow up to be strong adults, and to be able to handle challenging situations. Therefore, rather than scaring children and forcing them to stay at home, schools must reopen and teach children about pathogens and pandemic, and encourage them to learn about how to protect oneself by adopting proper safety measures.
Keeping schools closed disrupts children’s futures and makes the lives of working parents difficult. MMSD should open schools for in-person instruction.
Tawsif Anam
Madison
