Tawsif Anam: Madison schools must adopt stringent disciplinary policy

The Madison Metropolitan School District has serious matters to address — from finding a new superintendent to retaining senior school staff. At the core of their problem is dealing with unacceptable student behavior.
Cases of bullying, using racial slurs, fighting, threatening to cause harm, etc., have affected the educational environment of MMSD. Whereas schools should ideally be a safe place for students to gain knowledge and valuable problem-solving and social interaction skills, incidents of disruptive and reckless behavior have deteriorated schools’ atmosphere.
According to news reports, teachers and staff at MMSD are frustrated with the disciplinary policy, which makes it nearly impossible to expel a student based on behavior. Recently, a middle school student who shot another student with a BB gun was identified as having had 25 previous behavioral issues on record. Such data makes one wonder how lenient a school needs to be in the face of rising challenges and threats, and at what cost.
To ensure a safe learning environment for all students, MMSD must take adopt stringent policy that includes strong disciplinary actions to address harmful behavior in schools.
Tawsif Anam
Madison
